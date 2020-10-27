VCSEL for Data Communication Market to Reach $358.4 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 13.5% CAGR, Says AMR

Surge in demand for VCSELs in data centers and rise in leveraging data communications for utility operational effectiveness have boosted the growth of the global VCSEL for data communication market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "VCSEL for Data Communication Market by Type (Single Mode and Multi-Mode) and Material (Gallium Nitride, Gallium Arsenide, Indium Phosphide, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027". According to the report, the global VCSEL for data communication industry was pegged at $120.5 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $358.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Major determinants of market growth

Surge in demand for VCSELs in data centers, upsurge of industry revolution 4.0, and rise in leveraging data communications for utility operational effectiveness have boosted the growth of the global VCSEL for data communication market. However, lack of standardization between equipment manufacturers hampers the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand for wireless connectivity is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Get Your Sample Report - Download Now(334 Pages PDF): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7010

Covid-19 scenario:

The mass migration of remote working employees to their homes have negatively impacted the business processes in the electronic devices manufacturing industry.

Disrupted supply chain has caused shipment delays for the electronics manufacturers. If shipments are not delayed, the ripple effect will increase the spread of Coronavirus. This will force more countries to restrict border access and raw materials.

However, the increasing demand for remote monitoring devices due to adoption of work from home culture would positively affect the market growth.

The multi-mode segment held the largest share

By the multi-mode segment dominated the global VCSEL for data communication market in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fourths of market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period, owing to high demand for increasing data rates and increasing use of VCSELs and multimode optical fibers.

The indium phosphide segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2027

By material, the indium phosphide segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period, due to high advancement in indium phosphide for applications that demand high performance, especially high output power, including free-space communications and microwave photonics. However, the gallium arsenide segment held the lion's share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global VCSEL for data communication market. This is owing to their most important advantage such as speed, electrons travel about five times faster in gallium arsenide than they do in silicon, and has a high resistance to electrical current before it is doped with any impurities to form circuit elements.

Enquire For More: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7010

North America dominated the market

By region, the global VCSEL for data communication market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for around one-third of the market, owing to rise in performance of optoelectronic devices and wavelength ranges from 480 to 1300 nm and advent of advanced technologies in data communication. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period, due to rising per capita income and affordability for automobiles sector and low manufacturing cost and high reliability of VCSEL.

Major market players

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K

II-VI Incorporated

TRUMPF

Bandwidth10

RPMC Lasers

VERTILAS GmbH

Vixar Inc. (Osram Opto semiconductor)

Ushio America , Inc.

, Inc. VI Systems GmbH

Vertilite

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

VCSEL Market by Type (Single-Mode and Multimode VCSEL), and by Application (Data Communications, Infrared Illumination, Sensing, Pumping, GPS, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market by Component (LED, Photo Detector, and Microcontroller), Industry Vertical (Retail, Healthcare, electronics, Automotive & Transport, Aerospace & Aviation, and Defense & security) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 - 2027

Audio Communication Monitoring System Market by Product (Quality Analysis, Voice Biometric Access System, Loudness Metering, and Monitoring), and Industrial Vertical (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment and Transportation & Logistic, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market by Type (Narrowband PLC and Broadband PLC), Solution (PLC Over AC Lines and PLC Over DC Lines), Component (Coupling Capacitor, Line Trap Unit, Transmitters & Receivers, Line Tuners, and Others), and Application (Commercial, Residential, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Telecommunication, Power Distribution, and Healthcare) - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn and Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg