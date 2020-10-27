

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon said Tuesday it has promoted more than 35,000 Operations employees in 2020, and will hire more than 100,000 additional people in seasonal roles for its peak season.



In addition, the company announced it has provided upskilling training for more than 30,000 employees through its Career Choice program, which pre-pays tuition and provides on-site classrooms to help employees pursue a career in high-demand fields.



On top of a $15 minimum wage, full-time employees receive comprehensive benefits on day one, including health, dental, and vision insurance, 401K with 50 percent company match, and a network to succeed, Amazon said in a statement.



