Automotive Semiconductor Market Players Hope for a Revival in Passenger Vehicles Segment: Future Market Insights

Automotive semiconductor market players are focusing on acquisitions as a significant strategy to attain competitive advantage in addition to investment towards innovations that will remain high too.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2020 / The global automotive semiconductor market is poised to increase at a CAGR of 7 % during the assessment period from 2020-2030. The growth is primarily attributed to a growing demand for usage of automotive semiconductors in camera-based sensors, 3-D mapping technology applications, Matrix LEDs for electric vehicles, camera-based sensors, LiDAR sensors, and others is projected to allow growth in the market.

"Digitally equipped manufacturers are implementing their mobile platforms for evolving car platforms and in-car entertainment. Technology-based manufacturers have collaborated with media-streaming devices and services companies due to core capabilities and their aggressive capital investment. Thus, due to digital connectivity for instance vehicle-to-vehicle communication, the market is projected to fuel up during the assessment period," states the FMI analyst.

Automotive Semiconductor Market- Key Takeaways

North America is anticipated to remain lucrative throughout the assessment period 2020-2030.

The micro-components (processors) segment is anticipated to witness an accelerated expansion of 7.0% during the projected period.

The passenger vehicle types segment will continue to lead the global market among other segments.

The safety application category is likely to rise at a higher pace over the assessment period.

The automotive industry will remain a key beneficiary throughout the projected period.

Automotive Semiconductor Market - Drivers

The growing production of vehicles across several nations has been complementing the market growth.

Increasing preference for best-in-class features and greater performance in motor vehicles boost the market demand.

Steady growth in the need for the safety attributes in ultra-modern vehicles will propel market growth.

Automotive Semiconductor Market - Restraints

Factors such as continuous optimization of component size, maintaining balance amid quality and cost of the product, and the rising cost of the overall vehicle is continuously creating challenges for the automotive semiconductor market

COVID-19 Impact on Automotive Semiconductor Market

Given the debilitating effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the automotive semiconductor market, market players are vying for prospects to stay afloat inside the market scenario. The digital & electrical vehicles being the chief source of the automotive semiconductors need, the global market is likely to decrease by 5% towards 2020 end. Despite the entire shutting down of the manufacturing plants throughout the lockdown, the total year-to-year expansion of the market is projected to be 5%-8% through 2021.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies identified in the global Automotive Semiconductor market include Samsung Semiconductors, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN), Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM), ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) and Micron Technology Inc. (MU).

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the Automotive Semiconductor market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights according to component (micro-component (processor), memory device, logic, optical and sensors, analog IC, discrete devices (power)), vehicle type (passenger, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle), application (body, safety, telematics and infotainment, power train, chassis), end-use industry (automotive, electronics and others), and across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

