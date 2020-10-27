Transaction Network Services (TNS) has been strategically enhancing its European backbone during 2020 and can now offer market data from all the major European equities exchanges to TNS' points-of-presence (PoPs) across Europe.

This network upgrade is part of TNS' commitment to offer premium infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and connectivity solutions across Europe. In addition, TNS has deployed its ultra-low latency TNSXpress Layer 1 architecture to connect its PoPs.

"This backbone expansion coincides with TNS rounding out our access to European equities with the addition of market data for CBOE Europe, Euronext, LSE, Borsa Italiana and SIX Swiss," said Jeff Mezger, TNS' Director of Product Management. "We also offer Layer 1 managed hosting services in colocation with Xetra and LSE which enables TNS' customers to have the added benefit of the lowest possible latency not only inside the data center but also between data centers."

TNSXpress Layer 1 is an innovative technology that simplifies the network with single switch hops that result in super-fast connectivity in as little as 5 to 85 nanoseconds. The recent European expansion takes TNS' market data feeds to 38 including 20 equities feeds. Equally important, the full range of TNS solutions have been tailored for Europe to help ensure compliance with MiFIDII.

"We are rapidly expanding our managed hosting capabilities globally to continue to provide and deploy the lowest latency solutions available," said Mezger. "Layer 1 has been available in the US and now we've expanded into Europe where we've seen data rates rise as we've updated our backbone."

The TNSXpress Managed Hosting solution also offers traders the benefit of both TNS' global footprint of 125 PoPs and extensive on-net connections, which include more than 60 exchanges around the world.

Specifically designed and engineered to address the needs of financial market participants worldwide, TNS offers a range of connectivity, colocation, cloud, market data and VPN solutions. In 2020, TNS celebrates 30 years of being a worldwide provider to global companies in the most mission critical industries. TNSXpress, the company's infrastructure as a service (IaaS) managed colocation platform, includes the unsurpassed ultra-low latency Layer 1 connectivity technology and robust global market data services. TNS' solutions are monitored 24x7x365 by TNS' Network Operations Centers in the US, UK and Australia. For further information visit www.tnsfinancial.com.

ENDS

About Transaction Network Services:

Transaction Network Services (TNS) is a leading global provider of infrastructure as a service solutions. TNS offers a broad range of managed infrastructure, including connectivity, and innovative value-added services and is committed to delivering superior service and world-leading payments, financial markets and communications solutions to the world's most prestigious companies.

Founded in 1990 in the US and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, TNS provides an extensive portfolio of services to customers in more than 60 countries spanning the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific region with its reach extending to many more. For more information about TNS Financial Markets offerings visit www.tnsxpress.com or go to our media center for our latest news www.tnsi.com/media-center/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005577/en/

Contacts:

For further information:?

Clare Cockroft/ Rachel Watson?

TNS?

T:?+44 (0)114 292 0163 +1 703 814 8065?

E:?pr@tnsi.com