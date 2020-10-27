Symphony Talent Releases On-demand Interviewing to Expand

Candidate Qualification Beyond the Resume

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Talent, a global company that helps organisations transform their recruitment processes and talent experience, released SmashFlyX On-demand Interviewing as part of its recruitment marketing platform. The new module automates one-way video and audio screening and empowers recruiters and hiring managers to "meet" more talent in less time, better evaluating fit and skills.

LinkedIn's 2019 research revealed 92% of respondents said soft skills are more important than technical skills in driving successful hires. But time-strapped recruiters take an average of just 7.4 seconds to scan a candidate's resume.

"As organizations continue to invest in talent marketing and pipelining, recruiting teams need an efficient, human approach to assessing candidates beyond a static resume," said Symphony Talent CEO Roopesh Nair.

Most virtual interviewing tools in the market are point solutions, providing third-party CRM integrations at best. With SmashFlyX, teams can now automate CRM workflows to prompt on-demand interview screening at critical times, then access the recorded video and audio interviews within the CRM talent profile.

"Video interviewing is new for a lot of people in our current environment, and if we can make it more approachable and less stressful, it's a win," said Lisa Bordinat, Symphony Talent's vice president of customer care and assessments.

Other key features of SmashFlyX On-demand Interviewing include:

Audio screening: Candidates can turn off video and recruiters can save hours on phone interviewing while removing another layer of initial bias like appearance and attire.

Candidates can turn off video and recruiters can save hours on phone interviewing while removing another layer of initial bias like appearance and attire. Pre-configured question library: With a 500+ question library built by Symphony Talent's I/O psychologists, teams can find and scale specific interview approaches and customize templates for future use.

With a 500+ question library built by Symphony Talent's I/O psychologists, teams can find and scale specific interview approaches and customize templates for future use. Custom branding: Teams can continue their career site and recruitment marketing branding by customising the entire on-demand interview experience.

Demo the SmashFlyX CRM and On-demand Interviewing here.

More About Symphony Talent

Symphony Talent is a global company that helps organisations transform the recruitment and talent experience with technology and services. Its talent marketing platform, SmashFlyX, unifies CRM, career site, talent mobility, and programmatic advertising. Symphony Talent has won major awards in creative and employer brand services for EVP strategy, employer brand campaigns, career site design, and more. The company supports 600+ global customers, with headquarters in New York, London, Bangalore, and Belfast. Visit symphonytalent.com or follow us on Twitter @SymphonyTalent_ and @SymphonyT_EU .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1321117/Symphony_Talent.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/951515/Symphony_Talent_Logo.jpg