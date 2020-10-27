The "Construction in Russia Key Trends and Opportunities to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Russia's construction industry has been severely affected by disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reflecting the disruptions caused by the pandemic, coupled with the weak outlook for economic growth, the publisher forecasts the construction industry to shrink by 4.2% in 2020. The industry will recover, however, posting an average annual growth of 2.6% between 2021-2024.

In the short term, construction activities in the country will be impacted by the restrictions imposed by the government to contain the spread of the disease. Downside risks for the construction industry not only include the worsening of the outbreak, but also declining oil prices. Major public-funded construction projects could be delayed or cancelled, as government revenues in the coming months will be affected by the fall in oil prices.

The strict lockdown measures imposed by the government to contain the spread of the virus have had negative economic and fiscal consequences. According to the Ministry of Finance, the federal budget deficit increased to RUB955.9 billion (US$14 billion) in the first half of 2020, compared to a surplus of RUB1.7 trillion (US$25.8 billion) in the same period in 2019.

Construction has been severely affected since the start of the virus outbreak; construction projects reportedly being delayed, and workers are being made redundant. While 42.2% of the mega infrastructure projects in the pipeline are in the execution stage, the prospects for progressing with the construction activities remain uncertain, as the country's fiscal position will be weakened by government's expansionary fiscal policy stance and the reduction in oil and gas revenues.

In mid-May, the Russian finance minister, Anton Siluanov, said that the country's revenues from oil and gas will be RUB3 trillion (US$39.5 billion) lower than previous estimates, due to weaker oil prices. However, the government plans to use reserves from the National Wealth Fund to finance its budget deficit. Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, the government had outlined plans last year to spend RUB6.3 trillion (US$96 billion) on the development of the country's transport infrastructure during the period of 2019-2024.

Scope

Historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2024) valuations of the construction industry in Russia, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-glance

3 Context

3.1. Economic Performance

3.2. Political Environment and Policy

3.3. Demographics

3.4. COVID-19 Status

4 Construction Outlook

4.1. All Construction

4.1.1. Outlook

4.1.2. Latest news and developments

4.1.3. Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2. Commercial Construction

4.2.1. Outlook

4.2.2. Project analytics

4.2.3. Latest news and developments

4.3. Industrial Construction

4.4. Infrastructure Construction

4.5. Energy and Utilities Construction

4.6. Institutional Construction

4.7. Residential Construction

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1. Contractors

5.2. Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

