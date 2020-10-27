2020-10-27 Following the conclusion of the regulatory review process, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce on Monday November 2, 2020 Gross Return Futures and Forward contracts (GRF) on Single Stocks covering Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. The new futures and forward contracts will be available in the exchange and clearing system, although suspended for trading until the final go-live date. The final go-live date will be communicated in a separate notice and is pending member readiness. For more details on the GRFs, please refer to the Derivatives Product Notice 64/20, published on June 5 https://newsclient.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=944 040&lang=en and the IT Notice published on June 26 https://newsclient.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=946 548&lang=en Instrument Type/Group valid for production and test In addition to what's been communicated in the above IT-Notice, three instrument groups have been added (58, 59 and 94). Instrument Types Description Market Group Group Code --------------------------------------------------------------------------- DASFG DANISH STOCK GR FUT DEL DAS FUT 4 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- DESFG DANISH FLX STOCK GR FUT CASH DATS FUT 4 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- DFSFG DANISH FLX STOCK GR FUT DEL DATS FUG 94 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- DSFCG DANISH FLX STOCK GR FWD CASH DATS FWD 58 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- DSFDG DANISH FLX STOCK GR FWD DEL DATS FOG 59 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- HESFG FINNISH FLX STOCK GR FWD CSH HXTS FWD 58 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- HFSFG FINNISH FLX STOCK GR FWD DEL HXTS FOG 59 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- HXRFG FINNISH STOCK GR ON REQ FWD HXSOR FWD 58 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- NFOCG NASDAQ NOR FLX STK GR FWD CASH NOTS FWD 58 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- NFODG NASDAQ NOR FLX STK GR FWD DEL NOTS FOG 59 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- NFUCG NASDAQ NOR FLX STK GR FUT CASH NOTS FUT 4 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- NFUDG NASDAQ NOR FLX STK GR FUT DEL NOTS FUG 94 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOSFG NORWEGIAN STOCK GR FWD NOS FWD 58 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOSUG NORWEGIAN STOCK GR FUT NOS FUT 4 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- SESFG SWEDISH STOCK GR FWD SES FWD 58 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- SESUG SWEDISH STOCK GR FUT SES FUT 4 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- SFOCG SWEDISH FLX STOCK GR FWD CASH SEOS FWD 58 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- STSFG SWEDISH FLX STOCK GR FWD SEOS FOG 59 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- STSUG SWEDISH FLX STOCK GR FUT DEL SEOS FUG 94 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- STUCG SWEDISH FLX STOCK GR FUT CASH SEOS FUT 4 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning GRFs, please contact your Nasdaq representative below. For product related questions, please contact: Jari Elo Håkan Walden Product Manager, Equity Derivatives Product Manager, Equity Derivatives jari.elo@nasdaq.com hakan.walden@nasdaq.com +358 9 6166 7275 +46 8 405 7170 For technical questions, please contact: Technical Support technicalsupport@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6750 For general questions concerning this notice, please contact: Technical Relations Anders Bergström anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 7364 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=795864