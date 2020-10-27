Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Countdown bei BevCanna: Kommt das größte Weihnachtsgeschenk der Börse?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CSN8 ISIN: GB00B4YCDF59 Ticker-Symbol: TK6 
Frankfurt
27.10.20
09:14 Uhr
1,084 Euro
-0,004
-0,37 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TALKTALK TELECOM GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TALKTALK TELECOM GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0561,12716:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TALKTALK TELECOM
TALKTALK TELECOM GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TALKTALK TELECOM GROUP PLC1,084-0,37 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.