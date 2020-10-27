

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Synalloy Corp. (SYNL) are gaining nearly 20% after the company announced that Chris Hutter will take over as Interim CEO as CEO Craig Bram will retire next month.



SYNL is currently trading at $4.86, up $0.78 or 19.12%, on the Nasdaq.



Synalloy announced that Bram will retire as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of Board of Directors, effective as of the filing of the Company third quarter Form 10-Q, currently expected to be on November 9, 2020.



Hutter, a current member of the Board of Directors, has been appointed as the company's Interim President and Chief Executive Officer.



