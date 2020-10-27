DJ Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC: Results of General Meeting - Appointment of Joint Liquidators

Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC (0W4R) Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC: Results of General Meeting - Appointment of Joint Liquidators 27-Oct-2020 / 15:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014. With the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.* 27 October 2020 *Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC* *('Williams', 'WGPH', or the 'Company')* *Results of General Meeting* Williams (ISIN DE000A1H6VM4) announces that, at the General Meeting held earlier today, all of the resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed. Accordingly, Sean Croston and Richard White of Grant Thornton UK LLP, 30 Finsbury Square, London EC2A 1AG have been appointed as joint liquidators. As stated in the Company's circular to Shareholders dated 28 September 2020 and the Company's announcement of the same date, the directors notified Deutsche Börse as operator of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange of the Company's intention to cancel the Company's admission of the Ordinary Shares to trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange _(Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse)_ ('*Cancellation*'). A further announcement relating to the date of the Cancellation, as agreed with Deutsche Börse, will be notified via a Regulatory Information Service in due course. For further information please contact the following: *Williams Grand Prix Holdings plc* *Tel: +44 1235 777 842* Tim Hunt *- End of ad-hoc announcement -* Legal Entity Identifier: 213800AFJXFAVYBTE915 *END* Contact: Mark Biddle General Counsel Mark.Biddle@WilliamsF1.com ISIN: DE000A1H6VM4 Category Code: ROM TIDM: 0W4R LEI Code: 213800AFJXFAVYBTE915 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 86674 EQS News ID: 1143386 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2020 10:56 ET (14:56 GMT)