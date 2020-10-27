DJ BRSA Unconsolidated Financial Statements

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) BRSA Unconsolidated Financial Statements 27-Oct-2020 / 15:19 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Please find BRSA Unconsolidated Financial Statements dated 30 September 2020 attached. Please refer to Garanti Bank Investor Relations website at www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com to access BRSA Unconsolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2020.

