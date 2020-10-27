Nexthink, the leader in digital employee experience (DEX) management, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester New Wave: End-User Experience Management report. This announcement comes on the heels of Nexthink reaching the $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) milestone, topping 10.5 million endpoints and adding ANZ Bank New Zealand, Slater Gordon, and Bournemouth University to its growing customer roster of more than 1,000 global brands.

In the Q4 2020 report released today, Forrester states that Nexthink "Leads the pack with holistic experience management." The report also gave Nexthink among the highest scores in the strategy category.

"Being named a leader in the first EUEM Forrester New Wave is, for us, a testament to the value we are delivering today to thousands of end-user computing professionals around the world with our technology. We want to thank Forrester and all the customers who participated in this analysis," said Pedro Bados, CEO and co-founder of Nexthink.

Andrew Hewitt, the Forrester analyst who authored the report, will be joining the Nexthink team as a guest speaker to talk about the meteoric rise of end user experience management in a webinar hosted by CMSWire on October 28. Those interested in learning more about the key criteria to look for when selecting an EUEM solution, can register here: https://www-cmswire.simplermedia.com/cw-wb-201028-nexthink-dw.html

To download a complimentary copy of the full report, visit: https://www.nexthink.com/resource/forrester-euem-wave-report/

About Nexthink

Nexthink is the leader in digital employee experience management software. The company gives IT leaders unprecedented insight into employees' daily experiences of technology at the device level freeing IT to progress from reactive problem solving to proactive optimization. Nexthink enables its more than 1,000 customers to provide better digital experiences to more than 10 million employees. Dual headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland and Boston, Massachusetts, Nexthink has 9 offices worldwide.

