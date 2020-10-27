

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Coronavirus cases in the U.S. are continuing to rise steeply and have surpassed the high levels recorded in the summer.



The country now reports an average of nearly 70,000 new cases a day. Health experts expect further acceleration going forward. In summer, daily new cases were above 65,000 on average for nearly two weeks.



On Monday, the country reported 69,841 new cases. On Friday, the U.S. recorded the most new cases in a single day of 84,244, followed by 79,852 on Saturday. While new cases were a bit lower on Sunday of 60,889.



The COVID-19 pandemic has so far infected over 8.96 million people in the country and has taken lives of more than 231 thousand people.



Worldwide, coronavirus cases has topped 43.63 million and killed at least 1.16 million people.



Deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. are also rising again. Average deaths per day across the country are up 10% over the past two weeks, from 721 to nearly 794 as of Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.



Although deaths are still below the U.S. peak of over 2,200 per day in late April, experts project about 386,000 dead by February 1. Meanwhile, a vaccine for the virus is unlikely to become widely available until mid-2021.



Meanwhile, drug maker Eli Lilly on Monday announced that its antibody treatment was ineffective on patients hospitalized with advanced Covid-19 and that a government-sponsored trial would not administer the drug to new participants.



White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Sunday said that the US is 'not going to control' the coronavirus pandemic.



'We are not going to control the pandemic. We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigation areas,' Meadows told CNN's Jake Tapper on 'State of the Union.'



Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden said that Trump's chief of staff's statement shows that the White House was waving 'the white flag of defeat' and that the Trump administration had 'given up on their basic duty to protect the American people'.



