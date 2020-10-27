Commercial National Financial Corporation: Commercial National Reports September 30, 2020 Earnings

LATROBE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2020 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX:CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company recorded a $67,000 (or $0.02 per average share outstanding) loss in the third quarter 2020 compared to earnings of $1,277,000 (or $0.45 per average share outstanding) in the third quarter of 2019. The Company earned $3,201,000 (or $1.12 per average share outstanding) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 and $3,517,000 (or $1.23 per average share outstanding) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019.

The Company's third quarter and nine-month 2020 earnings results were influenced by a COVID-19 driven loan loss reserve build of $1,700,000. A portion of the Company's far greater than banking industry standard net unrealized AFS bond portfolio securities gains was not utilized via sales to offset the earnings impact of this COVID-19 reserve build in order to optimize ongoing net interest margin which is a primary driver of future core earnings generation in the present lower-for-longer interest rate environment.

At third quarter end 2020 the Company's reserve for loan losses was $3,769,000, which represented a $2,395,000, or 174.31%, increase over the $1,374,000 year-end 2019 reserve for loan losses. The reserve build in 2020 consisted of $295,000 in recoveries along with $2,100,000 in COVID-19 induced loan loss provisions. No charge-offs were recorded during the first nine months of 2020.

Third quarter and nine-month 2020 tax equivalent net interest margin strengthened to 4.21% and 4.18% respectively. Overhead cost containment through significant reductions-in-workforce and branch consolidation continue to provide material efficiencies. Net unrealized AFS bond portfolio market value gains of $14,865,000 represented 11.50% of book value. Tier one risk-based, total risk-based, leverage and common equity tier one capital ratios for September 30, 2020 were 20.61%, 21.86%, 13.66% and 20.61% respectively. Capital adequacy remains appropriate relative to banking industry COVID-19 uncertainties.

The Company's strong capital position in conjunction with underlying core earnings remain supportive of the regular $0.26 quarterly common stock cash dividend payments to shareholders. Providing an attractive and reliable cash dividend income stream to all our shareholders through the safe and sound operation of the subsidiary bank is a long-standing top priority for the Company.

Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 434,727 shares, or 15.20% on September 30, 2020.

As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on September 30, 2020, the Company employed 81 people in full-time and part-time positions. Thirty (30) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, Twenty nine (29) employees are full-time and there is one (1) active part-time employee. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In October 2018, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 16, 2019. The labor agreement will expire in February 2024. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status may limit the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.

The Company operates eight community banking facilities in Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base through an online banking site (www.cbthebank.com) with mobile banking features and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30, December 31, September 30, 2020 2019 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks on demand $ 7,214 $ 4,510 $ 9,083 Interest bearing deposits with banks 50 47 45 Total cash and cash equivalents 7,264 4,557 9,128 Securities available for sale 140,865 150,838 158,796 Restricted investments in bank stock 422 899 1,319 Loans 254,034 238,407 237,717 Allowance for loan losses (3,769 ) (1,374 ) (1,374 ) Net loans 250,265 237,033 236,343 Premises and equipment 2,887 2,618 2,674 Investment in Life Insurance 18,944 20,310 20,172 Other assets 3,618 3,319 3,322 Total assets $ 424,265 $ 419,574 $ 431,754 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 156,343 $ 133,362 $ 134,091 Interest bearing 191,231 198,986 192,094 Total deposits 347,574 332,348 326,185 Short-term borrowings 5,166 20,200 33,551 Other liabilities 3,869 4,102 6,569 Total liabilities 356,609 356,650 366,305 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000

shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares issued; 2,860,953

shares outstanding in 2020 and 2019 7,200 7,200 7,200 Retained earnings 61,524 60,554 61,510 Accumulated other comprehensive income 11,476 7,714 9,283 Less treasury stock, at cost, 739,047 shares in 2020 and 2019 (12,544 ) (12,544 ) (12,544 ) Total shareholders' equity 67,656 62,924 65,449 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 424,265 $ 419,574 $ 431,754

COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30 Ended September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 2,719 $ 2,657 $ 8,079 $ 7,830 Interest and dividends on securities: Taxable 986 1,044 3,051 3,142 Exempt from federal income taxes 309 471 1,049 1,568 Other 5 28 39 91 Total interest income 4,019 4,200 12,218 12,631 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 67 193 340 570 Interest on short-term borrowings 6 179 145 688 Total interest expense 73 372 485 1,258 NET INTEREST INCOME 3,946 3,828 11,733 11,373 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 1,700 - 2,100 - NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 2,246 3,828 9,633 11,373 OTHER OPERATING INCOME: Asset management and trust 338 421 1,016 1,092 Service charges on deposit accounts 166 186 469 540 Net Security gains/(losses) (2 ) - 503 (7 ) Gain on sale of OREO - - - 4 Income from investment in life insurance 117 130 345 380 Life insurance proceeds - - 730 - Other income 33 32 133 132 Total other operating income 652 769 3,196 2,141 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 1,798 1,868 5,626 5,641 Net occupancy 193 200 594 620 Furniture and equipment 110 95 318 309 Pennsylvania shares tax 142 142 426 426 Legal and professional 123 100 333 275 FDIC insurance 23 - 35 56 Other expenses 708 742 2,008 2,285 Total other operating expenses 3,097 3,147 9,340 9,612 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (199 ) 1,450 3,489 3,902 Income tax (benefit) expense (132 ) 173 288 385 Net income (loss) $ (67 ) $ 1,277 $ 3,201 $ 3,517 Average Shares Outstanding 2,860,953 2,860,953 2,860,953 2,860,953 Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ (0.02 ) $ 0.45 $ 1.12 $ 1.23

