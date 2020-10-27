Regulatory News:

Mediawan Alliance (BidCo Breteuil)1 (Paris:MDW) announces the final results of the public tender offer (the "Offer") for Mediawan's shares and warrants published today by the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF"), following the reopening of the Offer between October 9 and October 22, 2020.

Upon completion of the reopening of the Offer initiated by a consortium formed by Mediawan Founders, MACSF, Bpifrance and KKR through Mediawan Alliance (BidCo Breteuil)1 on all Mediawan securities not held by Mediawan Founders and MACSF, Mediawan Alliance (BidCo Breteuil)1 owns2 29.310.798 shares representing 91,16% of the Mediawan share capital and 18.729.455 warrants representing 84,89% of Mediawan's warrants.

Mediawan Alliance (BidCo Breteuil)1 intends to request the implementation of the squeeze-out procedure under the terms described in the Offer document published on July 28, 2020 under the visa number 20-372.

The Offer document and the notice of the result of the Offer released today by the AMF are available on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

1 Temporary name

2 Taking into account the securities that will be contributed by the founders and MACSF

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027006054/en/

Contacts:

Victoire GRUX +33 6 04 52 16 55 vgrux@mediawan.eu

Timothée NICOLAS +33 6 46 16 48 68 tnicolas@majorelle-pr.fr