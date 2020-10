Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2020) - The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has received notice that BBS Securities Inc. has changed its name to CI Investment Services Inc. effective immediately.

CI Investment Services Inc. will continue to operate as Broker 028.

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact:

trading@thecse.com

416.367.7347

www.thecse.com