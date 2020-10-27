The digital pathology market is poised to grow by USD 546.54 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period.

The report on the digital pathology market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the integration of AI into digital pathology systems.

The digital pathology market analysis includes the product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing adoption of IoT infrastructures among laboratories as one of the prime reasons driving the digital pathology market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The Digital Pathology Market covers the following areas:

Digital Pathology Market Sizing

Digital Pathology Market Forecast

Digital Pathology Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

3DHISTECH

Co-Diagnostics Inc.

Corista

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Hamamatsu Photonics KK

Koninklijke Philips NV

Olympus Corp.

Sectra AB

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Digital slide scanner Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Software Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

