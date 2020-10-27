

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Credit-checking firm Experian on Tuesday said that it will appeal a decision by the Information Commissioner's Office regarding a notice over data protection failures.



The Information Commissioner's Office on Tuesday issued an enforcement notice against Experian, ordering the credit reference agency to make 'fundamental changes' to how it handles personal data related to its direct marketing services in the United Kingdom.



The ICO's notice requires Experian to inform people that it holds their personal data and how it is using or plans to use it for marketing purposes. Experian has until July next year to do this subject to any appeal.



CEO Brian Cassin, said: 'We disagree with the ICO's decision today and we intend to appeal. At heart this is about the interpretation of GDPR and we believe the ICO's view goes beyond the legal requirements. This interpretation also risks damaging the services that help consumers, thousands of small businesses and charities, particularly as they try to recover from the COVID-19 crisis.'



'We share the ICO's goals on the need to provide transparency, maintain privacy and ensure consumers are in control of their data. The Experian Consumer Information Portal makes it very easy for consumers to fully understand the ways we work with data and to opt out of having their data processed if they wish,' he added.



The ICO said the enforcement notice, which is not a fine, follows a two-year investigation into how Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion use personal data within their 'offline' data-broking businesses for direct marketing purposes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EXPERIAN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de