The third-party banking software market is expected to grow by USD 3.04 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Third-party Banking Software Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing use of digital payment solutions is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the issues related to data privacy and security will hamper market growth.

Global Third-Party Banking Software Market: Application Landscape

The core banking software segment consists of software related to core banking processes such as loan, credit, deposit, and funds transfer, and includes software that facilitates multichannel access via ATM, internet banking, or phone banking. The market for core banking software is expected to grow due to an increase in the penetration of retail banking. Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the asset and wealth management software and other banking software segments.

Global Third-Party Banking Software Market: Geographic Landscape

Europe was the largest third-party banking software market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growth in the banking industry will significantly influence third-party banking software market growth in this region. Almost 33% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The UK and Germany are the key markets for third-party banking software in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America.

Companies Covered

Accenture Plc

Capgemini SE

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Fiserv Inc.

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Temenos Headquarters SA

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application placement

Core banking software Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asset and wealth management software Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other banking software Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user placement

Retail users Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Corporate users Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment placement

On-premises Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cloud-based Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

