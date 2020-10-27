The dental implants market is poised to grow by USD 1.40 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period.
The report on the dental implants market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in cosmetic and orthodontic treatments.
The dental implants market analysis includes the end-user segment, price segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing advances in technology as one of the prime reasons driving the dental implants market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The Dental Implants Market covers the following areas:
Dental Implants Market Sizing
Dental Implants Market Forecast
Dental Implants Market Analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Dental hospitals and clinics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Dental Laboratories Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End user
Market Segmentation by Price
- Market segments
- Comparison by Price
- Premium Dental implants Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Non-premium Dental implants Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Price
Market Segmentation by Material
- Market segments
- Comparison by Material
- Titanium dental implants Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Zirconium dental implants Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Material
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Avinent Implant System S.LU.
- Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd.
- Dentatus AB
- DENTSPLY SIRONA, Inc.
- Envista Holdings Corp.
- Henry Schein, Inc.
- Osstem Implant Co. Ltd.
- Straumann Holding AG
- Thommen Medical AG
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
