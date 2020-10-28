The global methanol market size is expected to grow by USD 15.62 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. Download latest version with COVID-19 analysis Free Sample Report
The increasing use of methanol as a transportation fuel is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as the fluctuating methanol prices will hamper the market growth.
Methanol, also known as wood alcohol, has physical and chemical characteristics similar to that of conventional fuels. This makes methanol a potential replacement for conventional transportation fuel such as petrol and diesel. Moreover, methanol has improved safety and low production costs, which will boost its adoption as a transportation fuel. Owing to the increasing methanol use in filling stations and flexible fuel vehicles, various combinations of methanol ranging from M3 to M85 are being used nowadays, which will drive methanol market size.
Global Methanol Market: End-user Landscape
Methanol is widely used in the automotive industry, where it is combined with gasoline and used in the internal combustion engines of vehicles. The conventional fuels used in the automotive industry are now being successfully replaced with more efficient alternatives, like ethylene glycol and propylene. In the automotive industry, derivatives of methanol, such as biodiesel, gasoline blended MTBE/TAME, and DME, are also used extensively.
Global Methanol Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC was the largest methanol market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising demand for methanol and its derivatives from the construction, automotive, textile, and furniture industries will significantly drive methanol market growth in this region over the forecast period. 71% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for methanol in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered
- BASF SE
- BP Plc
- Celanese Corp.
- ENERKEM Inc.
- Eni Spa
- LyondellBasell Industries NV
- Methanex Corp.
- OCI NV
- Petroliam Nasional Berhad
- Proman AG
Methanol Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in methanol market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the methanol market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the methanol market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of methanol market, vendors
