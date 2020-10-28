

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - German chemical company BASF Group (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) reported that its third-quarter net loss was 2.12 billion euros or 2.31 euros per share, compared to net income of 911 million euros or 1.00 euros per share in the prior-year quarter.



Operating expenses were 3.77 billion euros, compared to 585 million euros in the prior year.



Earnings per share, adjusted for special items and amortization of intangible assets, were 0.60 euros compared to 0.89 euros in the prior year.



Income from operations or EBIT before special items declined considerably year on year, by 475 million euros to 581 million euros. This was mainly attributable to a considerably lower contribution from the Chemicals segment.



Sales for the third-quarter declined by 745 million euros to 13.81 billion euros from last year, hurt by negative currency effects in all segments, but especially in the Agricultural Solutions and Surface Technologies segments.



For the fourth quarter of 2020, BASF now expects a further improvement in the BASF Group's EBIT before special items compared with the third quarter of 2020.



For the full year 2020, the BASF Group expects a slight decline in sales compared with the previous year, mainly due to weaker demand as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic. The company anticipates a considerable decline in EBIT before special items for 2020.



For the 2020 business year, the company expects EBIT before special items to be in the range of 3.0 billion euros - 3.3 billion euros and sales of 57 billion euros - 58 billion euros.



