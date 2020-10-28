Altona Energy Plc - Directorate Change

28 October 2020

ALTONA ENERGY PLC

("Altona" or "the Company")

Appointment of Chairman

The Board of Altona (Aquis Growth Market: ANR.PL), a mining exploration company with a focus on Rare Earth Element mining projects in Africa, announces the appointment of Martin Wood as Non-Executive Chairman with immediate effect. Mr Wood will receive his first year's fee in Altona Energy ordinary shares.

Martin Wood (Aged 51), is the founder and Managing Director of Vicarage Capital, an FCA registered, full service brokerage house which provides assistance to junior and mid-cap resources companies. Martin established Vicarage Capital in 2003 and has advised many companies on their AIM listings and long-term mining strategies.

Martin was the CEO of ASX listed, Kogi Iron Limited between 2017 and 2019, where he secured a community development agreement with key stakeholders, arranged indicative offers for full bank debt-based project financing, as well as completing various on-going milestones, including a Scoping Study and metallurgical test work, as part of the definitive feasibility study.

Between 1993 and 2003, Martin worked in corporate finance at NM Rothchild & Sons, Standard Bank, London and Benfield Advisory, providing services to resources companies.

Martin has an MBA from Exeter University which he gained in 1993.

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson, Interim CEO of Altona, commented, "We welcome Martin to the board, as he brings with him many years' experience in the mining sector, specifically in Africa. His long history as a City professional will provide the Company with valuable insight, helping shape the Board's decisions when executing its responsibilities on the African Rare Earths projects we are looking to acquire and defining our future strategy as we consider investing in other Rare Earths mining assets."

For further information, please visit www.altonaenergy.com or contact:

Altona Energy plc

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson, Interim CEO

Philip Sutherland, Non-Executive Director

+44 (0) 7795 168 157

+61 (0)402 440 339 Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd (NEX Corporate Adviser)

Jon Isaacs / Nick Michaels



+44 (0) 20 3772 0021

Further Information on Martin Wood

Martin John Wood, aged 51, is or has been in the last five years a director of the following companies:

Current Directorships Directorships in the last 5 years Vicarage Capital Limited BrainsWorks Limited Toya Gold SL New Leaf Advisory Limited Hurdwick Golf Club Limited Med Web Limited LHC Mine Finance Limited Cypher Value Metrics Limited

Save as disclosed above, there is no additional information relating to Philip Sutherland which falls to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph 21 of Appendix 1 of the Aquis Stock Exchange Rules for Issuers.

Company Information

Altona is a mining exploration company focused on the evaluation, development and extraction of Rare Earth Element (REE) metals in Eastern Africa.

The Company was admitted to trading on AIM on 10 March 2005 and was subsequently admitted to Aquis Stock Exchange (previously NEX) on 1 February 2019. A copy of its Admission documents dated 4 March 2005 can be accessed on its website, www.altonaenergy.com. This website is where items can be inspected under Rule 75 of the Aquis Rules for Issuers, from 1 February 2019.