Altona Energy Plc - Notice of AGM

28 October 2020

ALTONA ENERGY PLC

("Altona" or "the Company")

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

Altona (AQSE: ANR.PL), a mining exploration company with a focus on Rare Earth Element ("REE") mining projects in Eastern Africa, announces that it will hold its Annual General Meeting for the year ended 30 June 2019, on Friday 20 November at 11.30am.

The Notice of the Company's Annual General Meeting, along with a form of proxy, has been posted to shareholders. The document is to be read in conjunction with the Annual Report, which was posted to shareholders on 11 March. Both documents are available on the Company's website, www.altonaenergy.com.

The meeting will be held at the offices of Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd, Finsgate, 5-7 Cranwood Street, London EC1V 9EE, but in light of current Government social distancing measures relating to Covid-19, this year's AGM will run as a closed meeting, with only the quorum necessary for a valid meeting.

Shareholders will not be permitted to attend.

We are therefore strongly encouraging shareholders to vote by electing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy. You can vote by returning the proxy instructions that you received with this document.

For further information, please visit www.altonaenergy.com or contact:

Altona Energy plc

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson, Interim CEO

Philip Sutherland, Non-Executive Director

+44 (0) 7795 168 157

+61 (0)402 440 339 Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd (Aquis Corporate Adviser)

Jon Isaacs / Nick Michaels



+44 (0) 20 3772 0021 Leander (Financial PR)



+44 (0) 7795 168 157

Company Information

Altona is a mining exploration company focused on the evaluation, development and extraction of Rare Earth Element (REE) metals in Eastern Africa.

The Company was admitted to trading on AIM on 10 March 2005 and was subsequently admitted to Aquis Stock Exchange (previously NEX) on 1 February 2019. A copy of its Admission documents dated 4 March 2005 can be accessed on its website, www.altonaenergy.com. This website is where items can be inspected under Rule 75 of the Aquis Rules for Issuers, from 1 February 2019.