Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission - Harrogate Group plc 28-Oct-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: Harrogate Group Public Limited Company APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: Registered address: Kemp House, 152 City Road, London, EC1V 2NX; Principal place of business: 8 North End, Welbourn, Lincolnshire, LN5 0ND; tel: 01400 273 059/07894 233694 (Michael Burton) DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): Directors: Reginald John Brealey, Michael Joseph Burton; Proposed Director: Sir Aubrey Thomas Brocklebank, Bt. APPLICANT SECTOR: Support Services DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: Through Ngage Training ("Ngage"), the Company offers 90-day residential personality development and vocational courses to local authorities in England for young adults aged between 16 and 18 who have left school but are not in employment or further education to whom the client local authority owes a care obligation under The Children Act 1989. Courses are staffed by ex- British Army personnel at locations outside the relevant client authorities' catchment areas and are based on modules of a course proprietary to Ngage, originally devised by Manchester Metropolitan University. Each course consists of 32 trainees, divided into four groups of eight, each with a group leader. The ratio of residential training staff to trainees is 3: 16. NAME OF AQSE EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER: Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 161,458,716 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.05 each SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): 14.73 SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: Michael Joseph Burton and family (10.02%); Reginald John Brealey and connected parties (75.25%) TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERRABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC: N/A THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE: 9th November 2020 WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION: www.harrogategroupplc.co.uk [1] In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included: NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED: ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES: DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS: DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT: In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows: UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON: Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1143387 28-Oct-2020 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7eda3965fd88b0115277ff63508745f0&application_id=1143387&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

