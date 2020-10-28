

HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - Puma AG (PMMAF.PK) reported that its third quarter net earnings increased by 13.0% to 113.6 million euros from 100.5 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.76 euros compared to 0.67 euros. Operating result (EBIT) was up by 16.8% to 190 million euros.



Third quarter sales increased by 13.3% currency adjusted to 1.58 billion euros (up 7.2% reported). Footwear, Apparel and Accessories all showed strong growth in the third quarter, improving by 13.9%, 8.8% and 23.0% respectively. The Wholesale business increased by 12.3% currency adjusted to 1.20 billion euros.



