Covid-inspired dating boom continues: eharmony finds a fifth of singles on the hunt for love as second lockdown hits

A fifth of singles (21%) keen to find partners as a potential second national lockdown is on the horizon

Over two thirds (40%) of those looking to couple up will do so because they want companionship after experiencing the last lockdown alone

This tallies with eharmony data which found that there was a 22% increase across week-on-week registrations, following Boris Johnson's announcement of the 10pm curfew

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As large areas of the UK go into lockdown and rumours of a 'circuit breaker' abound, a new study has revealed that a fifth (21%) of single Brits are fully activated to find love before it's too late.

That's according to the experts at eharmony, who looked into the main reasons why what used to be called Cuffing season - the time of year where single people begin looking for a partner to pass the colder months - has been replaced by far more determined type of behaviour.

Indeed, bunker mentality seems to be impacting the choices people are now making on dating apps.

Singletons say they are largely seeking companionship (40%) as opposed to casual dating, and many are worried about feeling lonely during a second wave (36%). A similar number (35%) admit that they want to 'settle down' so they can see the pandemic through within the confines of a long-term relationship.

The impact of the previous lockdown is also weighing on singles' minds, as 22% felt that their mental health suffered during the first lockdown and so are keen to have a support network throughout the winter.

eharmony's weekly registrations increased by up to (22%) after the Prime Minister had announced on the 22 September that the UK would be facing lockdown restrictions, including the 10pm curfew on restaurants and bars. Previous findings between January and May indicated a similar desire to couple up, with a 92% YoY increase in sign-ups via the eharmony app.

With stricter lockdowns being put in place in northern parts of England and most recently London, over a third of singletons (36%) in the North East, 27% in the North West and 32% in London are feeling the pressure to meet somebody, before it becomes trickier to do so, which is higher than the UK average of 21%.

Meanwhile, 18% are looking to move in with a partner to get out of their current living situation - whether with family, housemates or alone.

Rachael Lloyd, relationship expert at eharmony, comments: "The findings indicate that a second wave is putting pressure on singletons to re-evaluate their love lives. It's created a yearning to settle down and caused a decline in the casual dating culture, which was prevalent among younger demographics before the pandemic.

"Cuffing season exists because people seek to couple during the colder winter months. This yearning has been heightened by Covid 19. While I'd certainly encourage people in their renewed search for love, I'd also advise them to use reputable platforms which specialise in compatibility. This means they will be matched according to core values and personality traits - the things that really count for lasting love."