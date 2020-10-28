DJ PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro announces 9M 2020 RAS results

RusHydro announces 9M 2020 RAS results October 28, 2020. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces non-consolidated financial results under Russian accounting standards (RAS) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Sustainable financial performance lays the foundation for the company's investment case and growth of dividend payments. Key highlights: ? EBITDA - RUB 72,449 mn (+23%); ? Reported net profit - RUB 42,716 mn (+29%); ? Since July 1st 2017, a surcharge to capacity prices in 1st and 2nd price zones in order to attain base level of end-user tariffs in the Far East of Russia is reflected in PJSC RusHydro's revenue and operating expenses*. In 9M20, the surcharge totaled RUB 30,793 mn, in the 9M19 - RUB 26,245 mn; Adjusted for the surcharge revenue and expenses (here and below in the text) were: ? Revenue - RUB 104,852 mn (+17%); ? Operating expenses - RUB 45,633 mn (+6%). Key financials for 3Q and 9M 2020 under RAS (in RUB mn), excluding surcharge 9M'20 9M'19 chg 3Q'20 3Q'19 chg Revenue (adj. for 104,852 89,386 17% 34,343 29,711 16% surcharge) Operating expenses (45,633) (43,211) 6% (15,885) (14,560) 9% (adj. for surcharge) Operating profit 59,219 46,175 28% 18,458 15,151 22% EBITDA** 72,449 58,801 23% 22,912 19,417 18% Net profit 42,716 33,242 29% 12,846 12,002 7% Revenue In the first nine months of 2020, revenue increased by 17% or RUB 15,466 mn including electricity sales growth of 14% following output growth by HPPs and capacity sales growth of 23% primarily as a result of commissioning of Zaramagskaya HPP-1 and Verkhnebalkarskaya small HPP. Revenue breakdown (RUB mn) 9M'20 9M'19 chg 3Q'20 3Q'19 chg Electricity sales 65,362 57,330 14% 20,803 19,438 7% Capacity sales 39,111 31,780 23% 13,395 10,179 32% Other sales 379 276 37% 145 94 54% TOTAL 104,852 89,386 17% 34,343 29,711 16% Operating expenses Operating expenses in the first nine months of 2020 increased by 6% to RUB 45,633 mn as compared to the corresponding period last year. The increase is primarily due to commissioning of Zaramagskaya HPP-1 and Verkhnebalkarskaya small HPP. The main changes were observed in the following items: ? Rent (increase of RUB 1,506 mn) following property rent agreement of Zaramagskaya HPP-1 commissioned in February 2020***; ? Depreciation (increase of RUB 605 mn) following commissioning of new facilities and modernization of operating assets; ? Water tax (increase of RUB 513 mn) due to HPP production growth. Operating expenses breakdown (in RUB mn) 9M'20 9M'19 chg 3Q'20 3Q'19 chg Depreciation 13,230 12,625 5% 4,454 4,266 4% Purchased electricity and 5,603 6,227 -10% 2,005 1,760 14% capacity Labor expenses, taxes and 5,566 5,487 1% 1,826 1,818 - contributions Property tax 4,761 4,551 5% 1,607 1,532 5% Other third-party services 3,084 2,542 21% 1,136 923 23% Power system services 2,505 2,328 8% 884 801 10% Rent 2,495 989 152% 828 278 198% Repairs and maintenance 2,109 2,444 -14% 972 952 2% Water tax 2,023 1,510 34% 663 620 7% Security expenses 1,403 1,321 6% 497 442 12% Insurance expenses 1,249 1,287 -3% 423 455 -7% Other 1,605 1,900 -16% 590 713 -17% TOTAL 45,633 43,211 6% 15,885 14,560 9% Profit Operating profit for the first nine months of 2020 increased by RUB 13,044 mn as compared to the same period last year and amounted to RUB 59,219 mn. EBITDA in the first nine months of 2020 increased by 23% to RUB 72,449 from RUB 58,801 in 9M'19. Net profit in the reporting period increased by 29% to RUB 42,716 mn. RusHydro's financial position as of September 30, 2020 The Company's total assets increased by RUB 69,833 mn as of September 30, 2020, or 7% against the similar figure as of December 31, 2019, reaching RUB 1,134,027 mn. As of September 30, 2020, total liabilities increased by 13% or RUB 27,063 mn as compared to the similar figure as of December 31, 2019 and amounted to RUB 239,287 mn. The Company's debt portfolio decreased by 5% as compared to the beginning of the reporting year to RUB 137,330 mn. Long-term loans comprise 76% of the total portfolio. The Company's equity in the first nine months of 2020 increased by 5% to RUB 894,740 mn against RUB 851,970 mn as of the beginning of the reporting year. The full financial statements are available on the Company's website at: http://www.eng.rushydro.ru/investors/reports [1] RusHydro Group will announce consolidated 9M'20 IFRS results before November 30, 2020. *** * In July 2017, the Resolution of the Russian Government No. 895 "On reaching basic rates (tariffs) for electric power (capacity) in the territories of the Far East Federal region (the "Far East")" became effective, under which rates for consumers in the territories of the Far East should be reduced starting from 1 January 2020 to the basic level of RUB 5.00 / kWh. According to the Resolution of the Russian Government No. 1614-r and No. 1615-r of 28 July 2017, PJSC RusHydro was appointed as the recipient of a premium to the price for capacity provided by the Company in the price zones of the wholesale market under CCS agreements. The premium to the price for capacity is set in order to achieve the basic level of rates (tariffs) for electricity (capacity) planned for the next regulation period in the Far East constituent regions. The Company translates the collected amounts of margin in the form of free-of-charge targeted contributions to the budgets of the respective regions. The Group's companies being guaranteeing suppliers will receive compensation for the shortage of income related to the reduction of rates, through subsidies from the Far East constituent regions. ** EBITDA calculated as gross profit before depreciation. *** In September 2020 following completion of construction and necessary corporate procedures Zaramagskaya head HPP and Zaramagskaya HPP-1 were bought back by PJSC RusHydro. About RusHydro RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest hydrogenerating company and the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. 