Automotive division 1 revenue up 1.2% at €12 billion driven by a recurring strong product mix and pricing policy;

Group revenue down 0.8% at €15.5 billion;

Success of recent launches with an increasing mix of electrified versions contributing to CO 2 leadership;

Significant sales growth in Middle East Africa

Groupe PSA revenue amounted to €15,453 million in Q3 2020 compared to €15,579 million in Q3 2019.

Automotive division revenue amounted to €11,964 million up by 1.2% compared to Q3 2019. A strong product mix (+5.8%) as well as positive price actions (+1.5%), other effects (+2.7%) and an increase of sales to partners (+0.1%) more than offset the decrease of volumes and country mix (-6.8%) and the negative impact of exchange rates (-2.1%) mainly driven by the Turkish lira and Argentinean peso.

The strong product mix stems from the success of the Group's last launches in particular Peugeot 208, Peugeot 2008, Opel Vauxhall Corsa, all available with a BEV and ICE version, and Citroën C5 Aircross PHEV.

The Group has sold 589,000 cars in the world in Q3 2020 while continuing to prioritize profitability and cash generation.

Total inventory, including independent dealers and importers, stood at 428,000 vehicles at the end of September 2020, down 26% compared to end of September 2019.

Faurecia revenue was down 7.4% at €3,874 million.

Market outlook: in 2020, the Group anticipates a decrease by 25% of the automotive market in Europe, by 30% in Latin America, by 20% in Russia and by 10% in China.

Operational outlook (unchanged):

Groupe PSA has set the target to deliver over 4.5% Automotive adjusted operating margin2 on average for the period 2019-2021.

24 February 2021: 2020 Annual Results

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.

Revenue YTD September 2020 versus YTD September 2019 In million Euros 9M 2019 9M 2020 Change Automotive 42,202 31,559 (10,643 Faurecia 13,157 10,043 (3,114 Other businesses and eliminations (1,441 (1,029 412 Group Revenue 53,918 40,573 (13,345 Including remaining activities of Banque PSA Finance

Revenue Q3 2020 versus Q3 2019 In million Euros Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Change Automotive 11,824 11,964 140 Faurecia 4,185 3,874 (311) Other businesses and eliminations (430 (385) 45 Group Revenue 15,579 15,453 (126) Including remaining activities of Banque PSA Finance

Q3 Consolidated World Sales Consolidated World Sales

Estimates Q3 2019 Q3 2020 ? Q3 YTD 2019 YTD 2020 ? YTD EUROPE * 568,869 495,581 - 12.9% 2,246,995 1,380,105 - 38.6% PEUGEOT 214,891 216,062 + 0.5% 854,276 583,655 31.7% CITROEN 158,344 137,110 13.4% 614,199 389,802 36.5% DS 10,068 7,015 30.3% 38,869 24,403 37.2% OPEL VAUXHALL 185,566 135,394 27.0% 739,651 382,245 48.3% MIDDLE EAST AFRICA 33,726 46,824 + 38.8% 105,009 118,109 + 12.5% PEUGEOT 15,602 19,236 + 23.3% 55,532 51,284 7.6% CITROEN 9,615 12,478 + 29.8% 27,536 32,754 + 18.9% DS 428 485 + 13.3% 1,197 1,065 11.0% OPEL VAUXHALL 8,081 14,625 + 81.0% 20,744 33,006 + 59.1% LATIN AMERICA 33,052 25,299 - 23.5% 102,388 62,453 - 39.0% PEUGEOT 20,007 17,069 14.7% 61,525 40,231 34.6% CITROEN 12,464 7,823 37.2% 39,434 21,236 46.1% DS 226 91 59.7% 569 317 44.3% OPEL VAUXHALL 355 316 11.0% 860 669 22.2% CHINA 27,469 8,827 - 67.9% 87,003 31,239 - 64.1% PEUGEOT 14,214 5,406 62.0% 43,271 15,868 63.3% CITROEN 12,944 3,311 74.4% 41,701 15,148 63.7% DS 311 110 64.6% 2,031 223 89.0% INDIA ASIA PACIFIC 7,537 7,325 - 2.8% 25,816 19,189 - 25.7% PEUGEOT 5,263 4,884 7.2% 18,737 13,624 27.3% CITROEN 1,820 1,779 2.3% 5,829 4,365 25.1% DS 443 432 2.5% 1,018 904 11.2% OPEL VAUXHALL 11 230 + 1990.9% 232 296 + 27.6% EURASIA 3,810 4,720 + 23.9% 10,214 10,734 + 5.1% PEUGEOT 2,036 2,275 + 11.7% 5,734 5,491 4.2% CITROEN 1,586 2,023 + 27.6% 4,108 4,320 + 5.2% DS 11 54 + 390.9% 20 88 + 340.0% OPEL VAUXHALL 177 368 + 107.9% 352 835 + 137.2% Total Consolidated World Sales 674,463 588,576 - 12.7% 2,577,425 1,621,829 - 37.1% PEUGEOT 272,013 264,932 2.6% 1,039,075 710,153 31.7% CITROEN 196,773 164,524 16.4% 732,807 467,625 36.2% DS 11,487 8,187 28.7% 43,704 27,000 38.2% OPEL VAUXHALL 194,190 150,933 22.3% 761,839 417,051 45.3% * Europe EU EFTA Albania Bosnia Croatia Kosovo Macedonia Montenegro Serbia

1 Automotive Division (PCDOV)

2Automotive Division (PCDOV) adjusted operating income related to revenue

