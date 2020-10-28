- Automotive division1 revenue up 1.2% at €12 billion driven by a recurring strong product mix and pricing policy;
- Group revenue down 0.8% at €15.5 billion;
- Success of recent launches with an increasing mix of electrified versions contributing to CO2 leadership;
- Significant sales growth in Middle East Africa
Groupe PSA revenue amounted to €15,453 million in Q3 2020 compared to €15,579 million in Q3 2019.
Automotive division revenue amounted to €11,964 million up by 1.2% compared to Q3 2019. A strong product mix (+5.8%) as well as positive price actions (+1.5%), other effects (+2.7%) and an increase of sales to partners (+0.1%) more than offset the decrease of volumes and country mix (-6.8%) and the negative impact of exchange rates (-2.1%) mainly driven by the Turkish lira and Argentinean peso.
The strong product mix stems from the success of the Group's last launches in particular Peugeot 208, Peugeot 2008, Opel Vauxhall Corsa, all available with a BEV and ICE version, and Citroën C5 Aircross PHEV.
The Group has sold 589,000 cars in the world in Q3 2020 while continuing to prioritize profitability and cash generation.
Total inventory, including independent dealers and importers, stood at 428,000 vehicles at the end of September 2020, down 26% compared to end of September 2019.
Faurecia revenue was down 7.4% at €3,874 million.
Market outlook: in 2020, the Group anticipates a decrease by 25% of the automotive market in Europe, by 30% in Latin America, by 20% in Russia and by 10% in China.
Operational outlook (unchanged):
Groupe PSA has set the target to deliver over 4.5% Automotive adjusted operating margin2 on average for the period 2019-2021.
Financial Calendar
24 February 2021: 2020 Annual Results
About Groupe PSA
Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.
Revenue YTD September 2020 versus YTD September 2019
In million Euros
9M 2019
9M 2020
Change
Automotive
42,202
31,559
(10,643
Faurecia
13,157
10,043
(3,114
Other businesses and eliminations
(1,441
(1,029
412
Group Revenue
53,918
40,573
(13,345
Including remaining activities of Banque PSA Finance
Revenue Q3 2020 versus Q3 2019
In million Euros
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
|Change
Automotive
11,824
11,964
140
Faurecia
4,185
3,874
(311)
Other businesses and eliminations
(430
(385)
45
Group Revenue
15,579
15,453
(126)
Including remaining activities of Banque PSA Finance
Q3 Consolidated World Sales
|Consolidated World Sales
Estimates
|Q3 2019
|Q3 2020
|? Q3
|YTD 2019
|YTD 2020
|? YTD
|EUROPE *
568,869
495,581
- 12.9%
2,246,995
1,380,105
- 38.6%
|PEUGEOT
214,891
216,062
|+ 0.5%
854,276
583,655
31.7%
|CITROEN
158,344
137,110
13.4%
614,199
389,802
36.5%
|DS
10,068
7,015
30.3%
38,869
24,403
37.2%
|OPEL VAUXHALL
185,566
135,394
27.0%
739,651
382,245
48.3%
|MIDDLE EAST AFRICA
33,726
46,824
|+ 38.8%
105,009
118,109
|+ 12.5%
|PEUGEOT
15,602
19,236
|+ 23.3%
55,532
51,284
7.6%
|CITROEN
9,615
12,478
|+ 29.8%
27,536
32,754
|+ 18.9%
|DS
428
485
|+ 13.3%
1,197
1,065
11.0%
|OPEL VAUXHALL
8,081
14,625
|+ 81.0%
20,744
33,006
|+ 59.1%
|LATIN AMERICA
33,052
25,299
- 23.5%
102,388
62,453
- 39.0%
|PEUGEOT
20,007
17,069
14.7%
61,525
40,231
34.6%
|CITROEN
12,464
7,823
37.2%
39,434
21,236
46.1%
|DS
226
91
59.7%
569
317
44.3%
|OPEL VAUXHALL
355
316
11.0%
860
669
22.2%
|CHINA
27,469
8,827
- 67.9%
87,003
31,239
- 64.1%
|PEUGEOT
14,214
5,406
62.0%
43,271
15,868
63.3%
|CITROEN
12,944
3,311
74.4%
41,701
15,148
63.7%
|DS
311
110
64.6%
2,031
223
89.0%
|INDIA ASIA PACIFIC
7,537
7,325
- 2.8%
25,816
19,189
- 25.7%
|PEUGEOT
5,263
4,884
7.2%
18,737
13,624
27.3%
|CITROEN
1,820
1,779
2.3%
5,829
4,365
25.1%
|DS
443
432
2.5%
1,018
904
11.2%
|OPEL VAUXHALL
11
230
|+ 1990.9%
232
296
|+ 27.6%
|EURASIA
3,810
4,720
|+ 23.9%
10,214
10,734
|+ 5.1%
|PEUGEOT
2,036
2,275
|+ 11.7%
5,734
5,491
4.2%
|CITROEN
1,586
2,023
|+ 27.6%
4,108
4,320
|+ 5.2%
|DS
11
54
|+ 390.9%
20
88
|+ 340.0%
|OPEL VAUXHALL
177
368
|+ 107.9%
352
835
|+ 137.2%
|Total Consolidated World Sales
674,463
588,576
- 12.7%
2,577,425
1,621,829
- 37.1%
|PEUGEOT
272,013
264,932
2.6%
1,039,075
710,153
31.7%
|CITROEN
196,773
164,524
16.4%
732,807
467,625
36.2%
|DS
11,487
8,187
28.7%
43,704
27,000
38.2%
|OPEL VAUXHALL
194,190
150,933
22.3%
761,839
417,051
45.3%
|* Europe EU EFTA Albania Bosnia Croatia Kosovo Macedonia Montenegro Serbia
1 Automotive Division (PCDOV)
2Automotive Division (PCDOV) adjusted operating income related to revenue
