Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP):

COMMUNIQUÉ 28 OCTOBER 2020

SIMPLIFIED PUBLIC TENDER OFFER

FOR THE SHARES OF

Sodifrance

INITIATED BY

Sopra Steria Group

PRESENTED BY

Bryan, Garnier Co

Presenting Bank and Underwriter

RELEASE OF THE INFORMATION MEMORANDUM AND OF THE INFORMATION RELATING TO THE CHARACTERISTICS, IN PARTICULAR LEGAL, FINANCIAL AND ACCOUNTING-RELATED, OF SOPRA STERIA GROUP SA

TERMS OF THE OFFER: OFFER PRICE: €18 per Sodifrance share OFFER DURATION: 10 trading days

AMF Autorité des Marchés Financiers

This communiqué was drafted by Sopra Steria Group and released in accordance with the provisions of Articles 231-27, 1° and 2° and 231-28 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the "AMF

This document is a free translation into English of the original French "Communiqué de presse", referred to as the "Communiqué". It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict of interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Following the simplified public tender offer, the mandatory delisting procedure set forth in Article L.433-4, II of the French Monetary and Financial Code and in Articles 237-1 et seq. of the AMF's General Regulation will be initiated, insofar as the conditions are already met. Any Sodifrance shares not tendered to the simplified public tender offer will be transferred to Sopra Steria Group in return for a cash consideration of €18 per Sodifrance share, net of any costs.

Pursuant to Article L. 621-8 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and Article 231-23 of its General Regulation, the AMF, pursuant to the compliance decision of 27 October 2020 regarding the simplified public tender offer for the shares of Sodifrance SA, on 27 October 2020 affixed certification number 20-530 to the information memorandum issued by Sopra Steria Group (the "Offer

In accordance with Article 231-28 of the AMF's General Regulation, the information relating to the characteristics, in particular legal, financial and accounting-related, of Sopra Steria Group were filed with the AMF on 27 October 2020 and supplement the information memorandum issued by Sopra Steria Group. This information as well as the information memorandum were made available to the public today; they are available on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org), and may also be obtained free of charge from Sopra Steria Group 6 avenue Kléber 75116 Paris (France); and from Bryan, Garnier Co 26 avenue des Champs-Elysées 75008 Paris (France).

Prior to the opening of the Offer, the AMF and Euronext will publish an opening notice and timetable, and a notice announcing the terms and timetable of the Offer, respectively.

This communiqué was prepared for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy shares. The release of this communiqué, the Offer and its acceptance may be subject to legal restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Anyone in possession of this communiqué must stay informed of, and comply with, applicable legal restrictions. Sopra Steria Group disclaims all liability in the event of a breach by any person of applicable legal restrictions.

