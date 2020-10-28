Varun Chandra appointed as a trustee of the Royal Academy Trust

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakluyt, the global strategic advisory firm, is delighted to announce that Varun Chandra, managing partner, has been appointed a trustee of the Royal Academy Trust, the body that manages the funds given to the Royal Academy of Arts (RA) in London.

Hakluyt has supported the RA for many years as part of the firm's philanthropic activities, providing advice on a wide range of issues. Varun's appointment as a trustee is a deepening of this commitment.

Varun Chandra, Hakluyt's managing partner, said: "At Hakluyt, we are proud to have longstanding relationships with a number of the world's most prestigious cultural institutions, as well as other charities. The RA is one of the most loved and respected arts organisations in the world, inspiring countless people every year through its teaching, collection, and of course ground-breaking exhibitions. Hakluyt is committed to developing our philanthropic partnerships at this challenging time, and I am greatly looking forward to working with the RA as a trustee."

Lady Alison Myners, chair of the Royal Academy Trust, commented: "For over 250 years, the RA has existed to champion art and artists. Never has our rich cultural history been more important than it is today. The RA is very grateful to Hakluyt for the support the company has given us over many years, and I am delighted that Varun Chandra is joining us as a trustee."

Varun Chandra's appointment as a trustee of the Royal Academy Trust is effective immediately.

Notes to editors

Hakluyt

Hakluyt is a strategic advisory firm that works with corporate leaders and investors around the world on their most important commercial issues.

Varun joined Hakluyt in 2014 and was elected managing partner in 2019. Prior to Hakluyt, he worked in investment and merchant banking. He also sits on the boards of Sesame Workshop and the MCC Foundation.

For more information on Hakluyt, please visit www.hakluytandco.com

The Royal Academy Trust