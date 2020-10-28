Environmental matters in the construction spotlight

NORWICH, England, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media announced today the launch of the November issue of Construction Global magazine .

This month's magazine has a strong environmental thread running through it, as it explores physical and virtual developments impacting the construction industry.

The industry title shines the spotlight on Microsoft's Project Natick - an innovative sub-sea study held in the Orkney Islands, and asks if this could be the future blueprint for data centre delivery.

Elsewhere, Construction Global looks at the proactive measures the industry is taking to develop 'green cement' as the industry faces the challenge of meeting net-zero emissions targets.

The magazine examines how Augmented Reality (AR) Design is no longer a 'nice to have' but construction essential as companies must raise productivity and cut costs during the pandemic.

Finally, there is a look at the Top 10 Covid hospitals, as the global construction sector rose to the challenge of reconfiguring spaces and creating new facilities in record time to meet expected patient demand.

READ THE LATEST EDITION OF CONSTRUCTION GLOBAL HERE

