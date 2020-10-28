QS release largest-ever list of the Arab Region's top universities

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, compilers of the world's most consulted university rankings, released their annual list of the Arab Region's best higher education institutions. The regional leader remains Saudi Arabia's King Abdul Aziz University, which retains the number-one spot for the second consecutive year. The top ten contains institutions from six different nations, emphasizing the breadth of quality and intensity of competition in the regional higher education ecosystem.

The 2021 QS World University Rankings: Arab Region features 160 universities: expansion of 25 percent on the previous edition and is QS's largest comparative evaluation of the region's higher education system.

QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2021 - Top 10 2021 2020 Institution Name Location 1 1 KING ABDUL AZIZ UNIVERSITY SA 2 2 AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT LB 3 4 QATAR UNIVERSITY QA 4 3 KING FAHD UNIVERSITY OF PETROLEUM & MINERALS SA 5 5 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY AE 6 6 KING SAUD UNIVERSITY SA 7 7 AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SHARJAH AE 8 8 SULTAN QABOOS UNIVERSITY OM 9 12 KHALIFA UNIVERSITY AE 10 10 UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN JO © QS Quacquarelli Symonds 2004-2020 https://www.TopUniversities.com/ . All rights reserved.

For the fourth consecutive year a Saudi Arabian university occupies the regional number-one position;

Lebanon's leading university is American University of Beirut which places 2 nd ;

leading university is which places 2 ; Qatar University rises to 3 rd in the Arab Region. This is its highest-ever position in this ranking;

University rises to 3 in the Arab Region. This is its highest-ever position in this ranking; Three universities from the United Arab Emirates achieve top-ten positions. United Arab Emirates University (5 th ) is the national leader; also attaining top-ten ranks are American University of Sharjah (7 th ) and Khalifa University (9 th , up three places);

achieve top-ten positions. University (5 ) is the national leader; also attaining top-ten ranks are of (7 ) and Khalifa University (9 , up three places); Khalifa University's rank of 9 th is the highest it has achieved in the history of the rankings;

is the highest it has achieved in the history of the rankings; The 160 featured universities can be found in 15 locations. The most-represented location is Saudi Arabia (29 ranked universities). It is followed by Egypt (25), Jordan (21), the United Arab Emirates and Iraq (15), and Lebanon (12).

Ben Sowter, Director of Research at QS, said: "The Arab region is home to a high number of young universities, with 80% of the universities in this year's ranking under 50 years of age. Most featured universities now provide programs in all faculty areas and more than half of now have an incorporated medical school. The institutions featured in this ranking are therefore, despite their young age, striving to ensure that their provision is extensive and that they are offering comprehensive curricula."