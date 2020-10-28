Gusard Watches, with Empowering Engraved Quotes, Launch on Kickstarter

Swiss Movement watches designed in Paris inspire sophisticated confidence

PARIS, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gusard, the Paris-based online retailer making luxury timepieces accessible, today announced the launch of their brand and 30-day Kickstarter campaign. The Kickstarter has a goal of 16,000€ and features a limited-edition timepiece for the first 555 campaign backers at exclusive pricing of 129€ (approximately $149), reduced from its 249€ (approximately $300) retail price.

All Gusard watches feature engraved, inspirational quotes from historic heroes like Muhammad Ali, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, EB Browning. Gusard watches are designed by Damien Fourgeaud, the famous Parisian luxury watch and fashion designer with over 15 years of experience. Fourgeaud drew inspiration for the timepieces from the Eiffel Tower's geometry and the iconic aesthetic of Paris. Each Gusard timepiece features highly accurate Swiss movement, diamond-cut stainless steel on the hour indexes, scratch-resistant sapphire crystal glass, and a strap crafted from fine Italian leather.

"In a world that's become complacent with smart watches, we're launching the Wise Watch Revolution," said Claudiu Dragus, CEO and founder of Gusard. "Gusard timepieces embody sophistication, and the heritage of history's great heroes. They're for people looking to seize their present and elevate their future, at a price point accessible to everyone."

Authentic Swiss-movement timepieces have historically been reserved for the uber-rich, with restrictive pricing, buying options, and inventory. Gusard changes that.

"Over the years, I've worked with global brands recognized for their innovation, design and unmatched quality," said Damien Fourgeaud, famed French Designer and the creative eye behind Gusard timepieces. "When Gusard approached me about watches that democratize access to luxury timepieces while also capturing historical figures' essence, the idea deeply resonated with me."

The Gusard Kickstarter will end on November 27, 2020, and Gusard timepieces will begin shipping in April 2021.

For more information on Gusard, please visit: www.gusard.com

About Gusard:

Headquartered in Paris, France, Gusard brings widespread accessibility and democratization to luxury timepieces for watch aficionados around the world. Launched in 2020, all Gusard watches feature engraved, inspirational quotes from historic heroes like of Muhammad Ali, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, EB Browning, and more. Gusard watches are designed by Damien Fourgeaud, the famous Parisian designer with over 15 years of experience in luxury, watches, sportswear, optics and sunglasses. Gusard launched their Kickstarter in October of 2020 and shipped first items in April 2021.

