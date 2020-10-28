

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's economic confidence improved in October, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.



The economic confidence index increased to 92.8 in October from 88.5 in September. In the same month last year, the confidence index was 93.6.



The consumer confidence index fell to 81.9 in October from 82.0 in the previous month.



The measure of manufacturing industry morale rose to 109.7 in October and the confidence index for services increased to 79.7.



The confidence measures for retail trade increased to 95.0 in October, and that for construction sector rose to 83.8.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de