

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's economic confidence improved in October, data from the National Institute of Economic Research showed on Wednesday.



The economic tendency indicator rose to 96.3 in October from 94.5 in September. The confidence index increased for the sixth month.



The consumer confidence increased to 90.0 in October from 88.4 in the prior month.



The manufacturing industry confidence index rose to 106.8 in October from 105.5 in the preceding month.



The retail trade confidence index increased to 108.8 in October from 106.4 in the previous month.



The measure of construction morale rose to 92.7 in October from 89.8 in the prior month.



