

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's retail sales rose for the fifth straight month in September, but at a softer pace, figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales, excluding VAT, increased a working-day adjusted 6.2 percent year-on-year in September, following a 7.3 percent rise in August.



Sales of non-food stores increased 9.9 percent annually in September and sales in specialized stores rose 8.6 percent.



Sales in non-specialized stores, and those of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 4.3 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales fell 0.4 percent in September.



For the January to September period, retail sales rose by a working-day adjusted 1.8 percent from the same period of the previous year.



