The global synthetic zeolite market size is expected to grow by USD 346.39 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Synthetic Zeolite Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The demand from catalysts and absorbents is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as increasing price wars will hamper the market growth.

The rising demand for catalysts and absorbents will be one of the major factors that will drive synthetic zeolite market growth. The R&D activities to manufacture advanced absorbents is increasing due to the growing environmental concerns and the rising demand from the automotive and air conditioning industries. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period since synthetic zeolite is used as an absorbent in the automotive, compressed gas, and air conditioning industry for removing impurities and for drying gases and fluids.

Global Synthetic Zeolite Market: End-user Landscape

Synthetic zeolites are mainly used in the detergent industry as detergent builders. Common zeolites used in detergents are Zeolite P, X, and AY. The global detergent market is growing significantly due to changing washing habits, a change in lifestyle, rapid urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and the rising demand for industrial and household detergents. This growing detergent market is increasing the consumption of synthetic zeolites.

Global Synthetic Zeolite Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest synthetic zeolite market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising demand from the detergent, catalyst, absorbent, and paint industries will significantly drive synthetic zeolite market growth in this region over the forecast period. 40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and India are the key markets for synthetic zeolite in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered

Albemarle Corp.

Arkema SA

BASF SE

Clariant International Ltd.

CWK Chemiewerk Bad Kostritz GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

PQ Corp.

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

Tosoh Corp.

W. R. Grace and Co.

Synthetic Zeolite Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in synthetic zeolite market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the synthetic zeolite market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the synthetic zeolite market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of synthetic zeolite market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Detergents Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Catalysts Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Adsorbents Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

