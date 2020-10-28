

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain retail sales continued to decline in September, data released by the statistical office INE showed on Wednesday.



Sales adjusted for calendar effects declined 3.3 percent on a yearly basis, bigger than the 2.9 percent drop a month ago.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales were down 2.1 percent versus a 4.7 percent fall in the previous month.



Month-on-month, retail sales dropped 0.3 percent, in contrast to the 1.4 percent increase in August.



Food sales remained unchanged on month, while non-food product sales declined 0.6 percent in September.



