

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) revealed a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $0.22 billion, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $1.18 billion, or $4.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Anthem, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.07 billion or $4.20 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.8% to $31.16 billion from $26.67 billion last year.



Anthem, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.07 Bln. vs. $1.27 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.20 vs. $4.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.15 -Revenue (Q3): $31.16 Bln vs. $26.67 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $22.30



