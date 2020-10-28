

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Boston Scientific Corp (BSX):



-Earnings: -$169 million in Q3 vs. $126 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.12 in Q3 vs. $0.09 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Boston Scientific Corp reported adjusted earnings of $530 million or $0.37 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.25 per share -Revenue: $2.66 billion in Q3 vs. $2.71 billion in the same period last year.



