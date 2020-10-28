Calibre Mining Corp.: Calibre Mining Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday November 5, 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the "Company" or "Calibre") will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 after the market close. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT).



Conference call and webcast details as follows:

When:



Dial-in:



Conference ID:



Webcast: Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT)



Toll-Free +1 (866) 221-1882 or +1 (470) 495-9179 (International)



5724588



The live webcast can be accessed on Calibre's website, www.calibremining.com under Investors and Events and Media (link here (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ajrw4oq4)).



Replay:



Conference ID: The conference call replay will be accessible for two weeks after the call by dialing Toll-Free +1 (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 (International)



5724588

Presentation slides which accompany the conference call can be accessed at www.calibremining.com (http://www.calibremining.com) under Investors and Presentations section of the Calibre website (link here (https://calibremining.com/investors/presentations/)).

About Calibre Mining Corp.

Calibre Mining is a Canadian-listed gold mining and exploration company with two 100%-owned operating gold mines in Nicaragua. The Company is focused on sustainable operating performance and a disciplined approach to growth. Since the acquisition of the Limon, Libertad gold mines and Pavon Gold Project, Calibre has proceeded to integrate its operations into a "Hub-and-Spoke" operating philosophy whereby the Company can take advantage of reliable infrastructure, favorable transportation costs, and multiple high-grade ore sources that can be processed at either Limon or Libertad, which have a combined 2.7 million tonnes of annual mill throughput capacity.

