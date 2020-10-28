Findit, Inc.: Findit Enters Final Testing Stage of its App That Does Not Censor Users Prior to Roll Out in Apple App Store and Google Play Store

The new app will be in test flight in Apple shortly and is already running on Android with APK files that the company is testing internally. The App will have features that allow members to post content in a single post that can include: pictures, video, 'before & after' images, and a description of the post. The post can be shared from the App from your mobile device to approximately 80 other social networking platforms as well as direct messaging via text, Skype, and other apps that allow you to send messages.
Apple App Store
Findit.com, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.
Safe Harbor:
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed.
CONTACT:
Clark St. Amant
404-443-3224
SOURCE: Findit, Inc.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/612527/Findit-Enters-Final-Testing-Stage-of-its-App-That-Does-Not-Censor-Users-Prior-to-Roll-Out-in-Apple-App-Store-and-Google-Play-Store