Findit, Inc.: Findit Enters Final Testing Stage of its App That Does Not Censor Users Prior to Roll Out in Apple App Store and Google Play Store

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2020 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTCPINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking management platform and online marketing service, prepares to launch latest version of app in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The new app will be in test flight in Apple shortly and is already running on Android with APK files that the company is testing internally. The App will have features that allow members to post content in a single post that can include: pictures, video, 'before & after' images, and a description of the post. The post can be shared from the App from your mobile device to approximately 80 other social networking platforms as well as direct messaging via text, Skype, and other apps that allow you to send messages.



People who download the app can immediately view the content posted on Findit by its members without ever having to create a profile, sign in, or provide personal information. By enabling people to download the App without having to join, members can reach a wider audience to people who do not want to be on social media as members but still want to be able to see content that other people are posting.





Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "Findit does not censor posts put up by its members nor does it control the content that displays in the feedthrough algorithms which manipulate which posts show up in your feed and which posts do not. All posts from people that you follow show up in the feed in chronological order.

With so much going on with censorship and tech giants being subpoenaed by the government to explain censorship, Findit supports the 1st amendment and Freedom of Speech, empowering its members to post their opinions, no matter how conservative or radical they may be. Findit does not allow pornography, terrorist groups or terroristic content, or content inciting violence or rioting.

Findit does support news outlets that are reporting stories to post on Findit, providing them the ability to include pictures, video, and a description of the story without a limit on characters and then being able to share that story to their other social platforms. The same feature is enabled for all members - Findit does not give certain members additional features based on popularity or their celebrity-ship. Findit gives all members the option to have all of the same features. With censorship being such a popular topic these days, Findit wants to remain neutral in allowing organizations, individuals, and businesses to share and post their opinions on topics that some people agree and disagree on. We believe it is up to the individuals to fact check content that is posted by members on Findit, not read something and just believe it's true because it's on the Internet. The new app will be available soon to download in Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About Findit

Findit.com, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.