

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for RPC Inc. (RES):



-Earnings: -$16.44 million in Q3 vs. -$69.18 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.08 in Q3 vs. -$0.33 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, RPC Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$20.00 million or -$0.09 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.09 per share -Revenue: $116.59 million in Q3 vs. $293.24 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RPC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de