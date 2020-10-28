

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for General Electric Co (GE):



-Earnings: -$1.19 billion in Q3 vs. -$9.47 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.14 in Q3 vs. -$1.08 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, General Electric Co reported adjusted earnings of $0.51 billion or $0.06 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.04 per share -Revenue: $19.42 billion in Q3 vs. $23.36 billion in the same period last year.



