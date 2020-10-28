

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RPC, Inc. (RES) reported a third quarter adjusted loss per share of $0.09, compared to a loss of $0.08, a year ago. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.09, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Third quarter revenues were $116.6 million, a decrease of 60.2 percent compared with $293.2 million, last year. Analysts expected revenue of $96.09 million, for the quarter. The average U.S. domestic rig count was 254, a 72.4 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RPC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de