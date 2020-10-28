Renforth Resources Inc.: Renforth Drills 22.5m at 1.21 g/t Au on Wholly Owned Parbec Open Pit Gold Project

PICKERING, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2020 / Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR)(OTC PINK:RFHRF) (WKN - A2H9TN) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to inform shareholders that partial assay results for PAR-20-100 have been received and include an interval of 22.5m assaying 1.21 g/t Au between 88.5m and 111m as measured in drill core, presented with other highlights below. This interval includes sub intervals of 12 g/t Au over 1m, 4.08 g/t Au over 0.95 and 4.03 g/t Au over 1m. As the receipt of assay results is taking longer than typical Renforth has decided to release results as received, today's press release summarizes results from 176.3m of the 405.7m drilled in PAR-20-100, which is part of a total of 3850m drilled in the Fall drill program to date. Renforth plans on drilling approximately 7000m prior to Christmas at Parbec and an additional ~7000m in the New Year, for a total of ~14,000m in new drill core and data.

PAR-20-100 Assay Highlights

DDH From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t PAR-20-100 18.5 22.5 4 1.86 including 20.05 22.5 2.45 2.69 PAR-20-100 26.65 33.5 6.85 1.62 including 27.55 31.7 4.15 2.38 PAR-20-100 88.5 111 22.5 1.21 including 94.5 108.5 14 1.77 Also including 96.5 101.5 5 3.35

PAR-20-100 was collared at L54+40E 190N with an azimuth of 360 and a dip of -45. The assay lengths presented above are as measured in the core box, not true width, True widths are not available at this time.

Samples selected in this program were split, bagged and tagged in the field under the supervision of a project geologist and delivered personally to the facilities of ALS Canada Ltd. in Val d'Or for assay using fire assay for gold with a gravimetric finish.

Brian H. Newton P.Geo, a "qualified person" under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this press release.

For further information please contact:

Renforth Resources Inc.

Nicole Brewster

President and Chief Executive Officer

T:416-818-1393

E: nicole@renforthresources.com

#269 - 1099 Kingston Road, Pickering ON L1V 1B5

ABOUT RENFORTH

Renforth Resources Inc. is a Toronto-based gold exploration company with five wholly owned mineralized properties located in the Provinces of Quebec and Ontario, Canada.

In Quebec Renforth holds the Parbec Property in the Malartic gold camp, with gold present at surface and to some depth, located on the Cadillac Break, contiguous to the East Amphi portion of the Canadian Malartic Mine property. Parbec carries an open-pit constrained 43-101 resource with additional gold bearing structures, outside of the Cadillac Break on the property, outside of the current resource. Renforth also holds Malartic West, contiguous to the western boundary of the Canadian Malartic Mine Property, located in the Pontiac Sediments, this property is gold bearing and was the recent site of a copper discovery. Renforth has acquired the Surimeau property, also contiguous to Canadian Malartic and the southern border of the Malartic West property. Surimeau hosts polymetallic mineralization and represents the consolidation of four historic properties into one property for the first time. In addition to this Renforth has optioned the wholly owned Denain-Pershing gold bearing property, located near Louvicourt, Quebec, to O3 Mining Inc.

In Ontario, Renforth holds the Nixon-Bartleman surface gold occurrence west of Timmins, Ontario, drilled, channeled and sampled over 500m - this historic property also requires additional exploration to define the extent of the mineralization.

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'expect', 'believe', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'intend' and similar words referring to future events and results. Such statements and information are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the risks of obtaining necessary approvals, licenses and permits and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in the Company's securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and the reader is cautioned against placing undue reliance thereon. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and the Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Renforth Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/612708/Renforth-Drills-225m-at-121-gt-Au-on-Wholly-Owned-Parbec-Open-Pit-Gold-Project