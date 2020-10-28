CBD Oil for Pain - Is CBD Really Effective for Pain?: bioMD+ Wins 'Best CBD Oil for Pain' Award for 2020

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2020 / It is estimated that over 20 million people are affected by chronic pain in the U.S. alone. One of the most serious side effects of opioid-based painkillers such as Oxycontin, morphine, or Percocet is addiction. These side effects have led to a 35 percent drop in the use of prescription painkillers over the past few years. Additionally, a recentGallup Poll study showed that 14% (45 million) of Americans reported using CBD products for pain relief. With the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, the US laid the foundation for the rapid expansion of the CBD market.

Is CBD Really Effective for Pain?

According to research conducted at the University of Toronto, CBD has a strong therapeutic effect on neuropathic pain. [2]



The most popular use of CBD is its utilization for pain relief and pain management. It is reported that 40% of users use CBD for pain relief. CBD's role in pain management has been demonstrated in research studies and embraced by celebrities and a growing number of professional athletes. In one study published in the Hawaii Journal of Medicine and Public Health, CBD users reported a 64% decrease in average pain levels.



What is CBD?

Cannabidiol (also known as CBD) is fast becoming one of the most popular health and wellbeing supplements in the world and can now be found in most stores alongside vitamins and other holistic medical products. CBD is a compound found in the cannabis family of plants (including hemp and marijuana) and is known to have many therapeutic benefits for those that take it. Unlike other cannabis compounds, it does not provide a psychotropic "high" (unlike THC and marijuana itself) so is perfectly legal to take and has none of the side-effects that we often associate with the plant.



What CBD Products Actually Work?



Based on their testing and analysis, the most effective CBD brand for pain was bioMD+. This company is based in Marietta, Georgia and has become the golden standard for US CBD brands by bringing transparency and a customer focused culture to the CBD industry. This article explains how bioMD+ earned this reputation through their commitment to quality. bioMD+ uses nothing but Organic Colorado-Grown hemp, and enhances each of their hemp oil products with a blend of natural terpenes designed for maximum support for the effectiveness of the cannabinoids. Their CBD Oils are refined through a Supercritical C02 extraction process and then further purified into Winterized oil--a step which few other companies seek in efforts to cut costs. Each of their different CBD oil products contain 1,000mg or 2,000mg of CBD per bottle, and lab results made directly available so the customer knows exactly what they are buying.

