The company's earnings totaled $834 million, or $2.90 per share. This compares with $913 million, or $3.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $9.43 billion from $9.76 billion last year.



