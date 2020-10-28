

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Boeing Co. (BA):



-Earnings: -$0.45 billion in Q3 vs. $1.17 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.79 in Q3 vs. $2.05 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The Boeing Co. reported adjusted earnings of -$754 million or -$1.39 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$2.32 per share -Revenue: $14.14 billion in Q3 vs. $19.98 billion in the same period last year.



